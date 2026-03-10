15-year-old Meadowdale HS student arrested for shooting at nearby park

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Lynnwood police said Tuesday they have arrested a 15-year-old male suspect in connection with the March 6 shooting of another 15-year-old at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park in Lynnwood.

Lynnwood police said the department’s special operations section located and arrested the suspect — a student at Meadowdale High School — at around 9:11 p.m. Monday, March 9.

Police said the shooting happened during a confrontation between two groups of students who arranged to meet for a fight at the park — located at 5700 168th St. S.W. in Lynnwood — after school. The suspect arrived in a vehicle, exited and fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene. The March 6 shooting caused Meadowdale High School and other nearby schools to go into lockdown.

“While the suspect is believed to have gang affiliations, investigators can not definitively state that the incident itself was gang related,” Commander Joe Dickinson said in a press release Tuesday.

Police booked the suspect into Denney Juvenile justice Center for first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and for a drive-by shooting, stemming from the suspect’s use of a vehicle in the crime. Police have not found the firearm used in the shooting.

The victim was released from the hospital and is recovering, police said. The investigation remains active.

This incident was the first of two youth-related shootings in the Lynnwood area within 72 hours. The latter shooting occurred Sunday in unincorporated Lynnwood. where a 15-year-old boy shot a 17-year-old boy. Police apprehended the suspect and the victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.