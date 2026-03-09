15-year-old suspect arrested Sunday in 2nd Lynnwood youth shooting in a week; Mayor speaks out on youth violence

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Police responded to reports of a shooting in Lynnwood Sunday night that wounded a 17-year-old boy, marking the second shooting involving minors in the Lynnwood area during the past week.

After Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting, in the 15900 block of Highway 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood, the wounded 17-year-old boy pointed out the fleeing suspect, a 15-year-old boy. Deputies apprehended the suspect at the scene, and the 17-year-old victim was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a press release Monday from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

On scene, deputies located the weapon believed to be used in the shooting – a stolen pistol with an extended 30-round magazine. Deputies booked the 15-year-old suspect for first-degree assault, possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. The investigation remains active.

Sunday’s shooting follows a shooting near Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood Friday, where a 15-year-old boy sustained two gunshot wounds. Police are still searching for the suspect in this case as of Monday afternoon, Lynnwood Police Department Spokesperson Joseph Dickinson told My Lynnwood News.

In response to Friday’s shooting, Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst issued a statement on youth violence in Lynnwood.

The mayor wrote:

“On Friday afternoon, our community was shaken by an act of violence after a shooting at Meadowdale Park that left one person injured. My thoughts are with the victim, a Meadowdale High School student, and I wish him a swift and complete recovery.

Violence is never acceptable, yet it continues to impact the youth of our City. We must work together as a community to address the root causes of this type of brutality in Lynnwood.

I want to express my gratitude to our Police Detectives for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts to resolve this case. If you witnessed the incident at Meadowdale Park or have any information that could assist the investigation, please reach out to Lynnwood Police Detective, as soon as possible, at crimetips@lynnwoodwa.gov.”

