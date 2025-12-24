2026 Seahawks NFL FLAG regional tournament to be hosted in Everett

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The 2026 Seahawks NFL FLAG Regional Tournament has been awarded to Everett, the Snohomish County Sports Commission announced. The regional tournament will be on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Kasch Park. Youth and high school flag football teams from across Western United States will have the opportunity to win their division and advance to the NFL FLAG Championships Presented by Toyota.

This regional tournament is the last “ticket” for flag football teams to qualify for the NFL FLAG championships. YMCA and Pop Warner Football teams are eligible to participate in the regional tournament. There are scholastic entries for high school teams. The 14U boys and high school girls’ teams have the largest number of flag football teams participating in the tournament. The tournament divisions are from 8U coed to high school girls.

Registration is open. Learn more here.

“Everett is the perfect host for the Seahawks NFL FLAG Regional Tournament,” said Ramon Nunez, tournament manager at RCX Sports. “This event represents a critical pathway to the NFL FLAG Championships, and we’re excited to bring teams together from across the region in a community that’s deeply invested in youth sports. Hosting in Everett allows us to deliver an exceptional experience for athletes, families, and coaches while continuing to build a clear, competitive pathway within the NFL FLAG ecosystem.”

“We are excited to be hosting the Seahawks NFL FLAG Regional Tournament next June and look forward to welcoming the teams and their families to Everett,” said Tammy Dunn, Snohomish County Sports Commission executive director. “With the growth of flag football recently, especially with the high school girls, hosting this regional tournament will create more exposure for flag football in the Pacific Northwest.”

A non-contact program available to girls and boys ages 5-17, NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 2,000 locally operated leagues and over 765,000 youth athletes across all 50 states.