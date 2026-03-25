57 CASA volunteers receive inaugural Snohomish County Champion for Children Award

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The Snohomish County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program recently honored 57 volunteers with the inaugural Champion for Children Award, recognizing their extraordinary dedication and lasting impact on children and families in the dependency court system.

CASA honored the volunteers during the program’s inaugural Champion for Children Awards ceremony March 19, recognizing them for their commitment, advocacy and service hours throughout 2025. This year’s honorees include 47 Bronze, eight Silver and two Gold Tier recipients, representing 10,176 hours spent advocating for children in the dependency court system.

According to a news release, the Champion for Children Award was created by Snohomish County CASA, with the support of County Executive Dave Somers, after the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) program was suspended at the federal level. The new award follows the same hour-based tier structure as the PVSA — Bronze (100-plus hours), Silver (250-plus hours) and Gold (500-plus hours) — ensuring that volunteers continue to receive meaningful local recognition.

“When the federal recognition program was suspended, we knew our volunteers’ extraordinary service still deserved to be honored,” said Joelle Kelly, CASA division manager. “The Champion for Children Award ensures that Snohomish County continues to celebrate the people who show up for our most vulnerable children, and it keeps that recognition right here in our community, where it belongs.”

CASA volunteers serve as consistent, trusted adults for children navigating the dependency court process. Through relationship-building, court advocacy, and collaboration with families and service providers, volunteers ensure that each child’s voice and best interests are represented. The CASA program welcomes new volunteers. To learn more, go to snococasa.org or email CASA@snoco.org.

“As we reflect on your many acts of advocacy and dedication over this past year, our community draws inspiration from those who answer the call to help our most vulnerable residents,” Executive Somers wrote in a letter to the volunteers. “With your continued efforts to build a culture of protection and support for children, Snohomish County will proudly remain a place where every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

“As a CASA, I have the opportunity to know the child’s world in a way others don’t, and to speak up for the best interest of the child,” said Diana Lynn, Bronze Tier honoree. “It feels good to advocate for a change that makes a concrete, positive difference, knowing it would not have happened if I were not there as a CASA.”

Silver Tier honoree Jeanne Thomas reflected on the broader impact of CASA service, “I believe we are all called upon to do what we can to have a positive impact in the world. As a CASA volunteer, I am able to personally help vulnerable children impacted by poverty, homelessness, illegal substance use, and other challenges our communities face.”

Gold Tier honoree Linda Goodwin emphasized the lifelong significance of CASA advocacy. “Being a CASA is an opportunity to know that you are making a difference in the lives of children.,” she said. “Being a CASA is the most important volunteer work you will ever do.”

Goodwin was joined in the Gold Tier by Ginny Rathburn. Jeanne Thomas, Amanda Diffenbaugh, Cecelia Camp, Laurie Perrault, Dawn Shirley, Renee Robinson, Noel Daniel and Susan Hill were recognized at the Silver Tier level for their sustained dedication to children in the dependency court system. Together, they represent a collective 3,675 hours of commitment.

CASA volunteers come from diverse backgrounds but share a common commitment: standing alongside children and families during critical moments of transition and ensuring stability, safety, and connection. Their work strengthens families, supports reunification when possible, and helps children achieve permanency, the news release said.