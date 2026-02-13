70 years of love: From WWII Holland to a lifetime together in the Pacific Northwest

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Nick and Margaret Janssen will celebrate 70 years of marriage this September — but their love story began long before anniversaries and retirement communities. It began on a dance floor in war-torn Holland, where two talented dancers found each other after living through uncertainty, occupation and air-raid sirens.

Now 93 and 90, the Janssens live at Quail Park of Lynnwood, reflecting on a marriage that has spanned continents, world events and generations.

They met post-World War II in southeastern Holland at a four-day harvest fair, introduced through friends. Margaret remembers thinking Nick was “pretty cool,” and a very good dancer. Nick agrees: “Good dancers find each other on the dance floor.”

Shortly after marrying in 1955, the couple immigrated to the U.S. as post-war refugees, leaving behind families who had survived bombings, food shortages and displacement. Margaret vividly recalls reading the same books over and over in a cellar during bombings, using stories to escape the sound of explosions. At one point, her family of 10 lived in a tractor barn, then later in an unheated castle with two moats, sharing space with another family while church services were held in a bombed-out stable filled with pews.

Nick, one of eight children himself, remembers the occupation clearly — how life was dictated by German forces and how everything changed after liberation. His town was freed six months before Margaret’s, just across the river.

After arriving in the U.S. in 1956, the Janssens settled in the Pacific Northwest, where Nick spent 40 years building homes in Bellevue and Redmond, and Margaret worked as a dressmaker from home while raising their family. They have two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, with one grandson now working in real estate, following in Nick’s footsteps.

Asked the secret to a lasting marriage, their answers are simple and disarming:

“You don’t always have to be right.”

“Work hard. Be honest. Be kind to your neighbors.”

“Tomorrow is a new day.”

After nearly seven decades together, Nick describes love this way:

“We’re both in our 90s. We don’t know who is going first, so we try to stay together as long as we can.”

For Valentine’s Day, the Janssens’ story is a reminder that love is not just romance — it is endurance, kindness, shared history, and choosing each other every day, even when the world is uncertain.

— Submitted by Betsy Henry on behalf of Quail Park Lynnwood