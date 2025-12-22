A parting message from Mayor Christine Frizzell

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

After eight years serving the City of Lynnwood, Mayor Christine Frizzell’s time in office is drawing to a close.

Frizzell was elected to the City Council in 2017 and took the Mayoral seat in 2021. Councilmember George Hurst will take office Jan. 1 after winning the November mayoral election by 228 votes.

Hurst and Frizzell also ran against each other in 2021.

In a monthly “Mayor’s Memo” email newsletter, Frizzell left some final words for Lynnwood residents.

“Hello from Lynnwood City Hall!

Over the last eleven years, I have been a part of more than 500 Monday evening city council meetings! As I participated in the last one this year, on December 8th, I was overcome by emotions and memories that will stay with me for years to come. It has been my honor and privilege to represent the city for the past eight years – four as a Council Member and four as the Mayor of our wonderful city. In addition to those responsibilities, I served as South County Fire Commissioner, Snohomish County Health District Board Member, Community Transit Board Member, and Sound Transit Board Member.

Thank you for the blessing of being able to give of myself in so many ways to implement our Community Vision and our Strategic Priorities. Our city is in a season of great growth as we define our City Center, adapt to new transit options, embrace our diversity, provide public safety to a growing population, become a more walkable community, find more ways to use our green spaces, and purposefully build our city into the place we are all proud to call home.

I will continue to be a part of our community, and I look forward to seeing you throughout South Snohomish County as we continue to connect with each other – just in a different way.

Thank You for Choosing Lynnwood!

Mayor Christine Frizzell.”

Frizzell, a lifelong Lynnwood resident, operated her own accounting business for 40 years before pursuing a career in politics. In the 2010s the attended Lynnwood University, a free, multi-week course for residents to learn about city operations, sparking her interest in serving the city, she said in an interview with My Lynnwood News in September.

Although she doesn’t have plans to seek elected office again, Frizzell told My Lynnwood News that she isn’t going anywhere. She said she plans to continue serving the community though involvement with local nonprofits or groups such as Snohomish County League of Women Voters or the Sno-Isle Library Board.

Lynnwood transformed during Frizzell’s time in office, the population growing from an estimated 38,300 in 2017 to over 41,600 people in 2025 (over 11% increase). Since then, Frizzell led the city through the COVID 19 pandemic, City budget deficits and the opening of the Lynnwood City Center light rail station.

Learn more about Frizzell on the city’s website.