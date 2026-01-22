‘Activists Ensemble’: Festival to unite communities in Shoreline, South Snohomish County

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

More than 80 activist organizations from across Seattle, Shoreline, North King County and South Snohomish County will gather for “Activists Assemble: A Festival of Activism” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, at Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Ave. N., Shoreline. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival is sponsored by North Seattle Progressives, an Indivisible affiliate, and is intended to connect community members with local organizations working to strengthen democracy and support vulnerable populations, according to North Seattle Progressives’ news release.

Participating organizations include Indivisible groups, the League of Women Voters and organizations focused on housing, health care, immigration, environmental issues and LGBTQIA2S+ advocacy, the news release said.

The event will feature hands-on workshops, including whistle kit assembly, voter registration training, using the Signal app and protest sign-making.

Panel discussions will include:

“Health and Wellness: Responding to Health Care Challenges in Washington State 2026,” with State Rep. Lauren Davis (32nd Legislative District), Emily Brice, co-executive director of advocacy for Northwest Health Law Advocates, and Tamara Cunitz of the Nashi Immigrants Health Board.

“Housing: A Way Home — Community Responses to Housing and Homelessness,” will include Alison Eisinger, executive director of the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness; Kerry O’Meara, community connector for North Helpline; and Jeff Paul, organizer with House Our Neighbors.

An immigration panel will highlight local efforts to legally and effectively protect communities from federal overreach and outline ways individuals can support those initiatives.

For more information or questions, contact Liz Curran at LT.Curran@gmail.com or call 206-499-7744.