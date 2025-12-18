Advocates Recovery free food giveaways: Dec. 20, 24, 26 and Jan. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Advocates Recovery Services and Salt of the Earth’s Food Blessing are joining forces for a series of free food giveaways this holiday season.

Dates: Dec. 20, 24 and 26 and Jan. 2

Dec. 20, 24 and 26 and Jan. 2 Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Location: Advocates Recovery Services building: 16404 Hwy 99, Lynnwood

Fresh produce and pantry items will be provided with volunteers onsite to help carry bags and counselors to provide support and resources. A gift giveaway will take place at the Dec. 24 event. Everyone is welcome.

Advocates Recovery Services partners with local organizations and churches to provide community support and care for the most vulnerable residents of Snohomish County. The organization helps connect people with food, housing, medical, detox and other essential services.

The organization hosts regular free food and medical programs, referring and enrolling unsheltered people in stabilized healthcare. They also offer transportation to appointments and patient advocacy services.

Advocates Recovery moves around Snohomish County daily to provide meals, laundry, medical and other services depending on the day.

Salt of the Earth is a nonprofit organization that provides free food to people throughout Snohomish County.

Learn more and find future events and resources at the Advocates Recovery Services Facebook page.

Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.