Applications now open for James Traner Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by Edmonds VFW Post

Edmonds VFW Post 8870 is once again offering the James Traner Memorial Scholarship to graduating high school seniors. To qualify, students must have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. military veteran and the student must reside within the Edmonds or Mukilteo Public School Districts. Students who live within these districts but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply for the Scholarship.

This year, four scholarships valued at $1,500 each will be awarded to seniors planning to enroll full time at an accredited vocational school, technical college or university for the fall 2026 semester, according to a Post announcement.

Application requirements

Applicants are required to submit a transcript of their high school academic record and a resume listing their participation in high school activities. Additionally, each applicant must interview any U.S. military veteran and write a 300- to 500-word essay based on that interview.

How to apply

Students may obtain a James Traner Memorial Scholarship application from their high school’s Career Center or download it from the VFW Post website at www.vfw8870.org. The deadline for submitting the application and supporting materials is April 15, 2026. Scholarship recipients will be notified of their selection prior to their high school’s spring awards program.

To learn more, email scholarships@VFW8870.org.