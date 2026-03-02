Art Beat Review: ‘The Outsider’ from Driftwood Players offers political humor with heart

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

‘The Outsider’

Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m., Feb. 27-March 22

Tickets online or call 425-774-9600

Rating: 13+

Run time: Approx. 2 hours, plus a 15-minute intermission

As the Edmonds Driftwood Players (EDP) launches its 67th season, it turns to political comedy with the production of The Outsider by playwright Paul Slade Smith. At a time of divisive civic discourse, The Outsider offers a chance to laugh at politics as spectacle. Directed by Tammis Doyle, EDP brings the play’s political satire to life with sprightly comedy.

The play centers on Ned Newley, played by Keith Dahlgren, an accidental governor who never wanted the job and is terrified of public speaking. His approval ratings are dismal and even his loyal chief of staff Dave Riley, played by Jack Anderson, has doubts about his political survival.

My Neighborhood News Group was on the scene for opening night weekend. As I took my seat, immediately I noticed a pattern of carefully curated music: different renditions of “This Land Is Your Land” plays, one after the other. Some audience members sang along while others play at predicting the next song. The theatergoer sitting next to me remarked that just like in our country, the song’s varied interpretations mirror the many voices that make up the U.S.

The stage is set as the governor’s office. To the left, a heavy wooden desk anchors the stage, set in front of a large portrait of a smiling politician next to an American flag. To the right, a blue couch and a small bookcase signals the sitting area.

Paige Caldwell (Hannah Coleman) takes the stage with heeled determination, drafting a plan to bolster Ned Newley’s public image. Dave Riley (Jack Anderson) conveys uncertainty. His nervousness is evident in both posture and gestures.

Tiptoeing onto the stage like a frightened mouse, Ned Newley (Keith Dahlgren) enters clutching a briefcase to his chest, perhaps already bracing for catastrophe. Dahlgren makes Ned deeply endearing with his physical comedy – nervous shakes, grunts, facial expressions and mumbling – drawing consistent laughs from the audience. For Ned, beneath all the social anxiety is genuine concern: “We’re going to end up with uneducated children and really rich cows.”

Political consultant Arthur Vance (Mark Sparks) brings sly confidence with a flair for reinvention. Dressed in a business suit with a slightly less conservative tie, Sparks’ swagger carries a hint of car-salesman charm. Every physical choice seems deliberate. The result is a performance that suggests careful study and a fully developed character.

A window into the characters opens when Ned (Dahlgren), Arthur (Sparks) and Paige (Coleman) are all sitting together. Without a word, their postures define them. Sparks’ Arthur reclines comfortably, coat unbuttoned, arm draped along the back, gesturing with ease; Dahlgren’s Ned folds slightly inward, hands clenched close to his body and perched anxiously; and Coleman’s Paige sits upright, legs crossed and cleanly composed. The physical contrasts speak volumes, illuminating each actors’ attention to character detail.

Louise Peakes (Gina Wilhelm) arrives with a zany charm reminiscent of Lucille Ball. Wilhelm’s wide-eyed expressions and quick reactions highlight each scene. The audience response is immediate: We love her. And the ratings prove it!

During the press interview scene, A.C. (Doug Knoop) the cameraman is a person of few words whose grunts and subtle reactions provide comedy. Joy Ghigleri makes her EDP debut as journalist Rachel Parsons, sporting a pants suit, low heels, a press badge and a bag that reflects her on-the-go character. Rachel is inquisitive and determined to uncover the truth, navigating the frustrations of reporting in a world where politicians sometimes control the narrative.

Without giving too much away, the play builds toward a change of events, a change of mind and a change of heart. Ned (Dahlgren) speaks directly to the audience within the play (and the live audience). I had a quick Amélie moment where I turned around to see the audience’s faces and the moment was palpable – perhaps he will say something meaningful that resonates in today’s political climate? Ned states, “I believe that government, when it works right, can do something good.”

At the end of the play, the theatergoers responded with standing ovations and cheers. The production resonated, offering both laughter and insight into political dynamics. “A comedy about politics that is not political. A satire about how presentation and charisma stack up against experience and expertise. A play about the importance of democracy,” director Tammis Doyle said, summarizing the heart of the production.

Costumes by Beth Mahmoud-Howell are carefully considered, reinforcing both character and comedy. Most members of the ensemble wear conservative business attire. Louise “Lulu” (Wilhelm), by contrast, bursts onto the stage in bright reds and flower prints, visually identifying her as an outsider. Although the word “outsider” has multiple layers of meaning in this play. Ned’s (Dahlgren) “just an average guy” costume, reminiscent of “an extra on Hee Haw,” adds additional visual comedy.

For Edmonds Driftwood Players, a volunteer-based nonprofit that has entertained audiences in the Pacific Northwest since 1958, The Outsider offers much needed laughs and timely political relevance.

The Outsider will continue through March 22, 2026.