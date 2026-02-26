Art Beat: ‘Whale Tail’ unveiled, Gothard Sisters return, Asian art history, more

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Public Sculpture: Ken Barnes’ ‘Whale Tail’

The unveiling of Ken Barnes’ Whale Tail sculpture at Edmonds Waterfront Center drew a large crowd and plenty of excitement with visitors enjoying the new public artwork up close.

“We were thrilled to be selected as the home for the Ken Barnes Whale Tail sculpture,” Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson said. “It’s perfect for our waterfront vibe and our appreciation of Edmonds artists.”

The unveiling video can be seen here.

~~~~

Spotlight: Cascadia Art Museum presents four new exhibitions

Cascadia Art Museum,190 Sunset Ave. #E, Edmonds

Free admission every third Thursday during Art Walk Edmonds

Lunar New Year Special Exhibition

Feb. 25 to March 8, 2026.

Drop-in art activities: Saturday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cascadia Art Museum will present its Lunar New Year Special Exhibition, featuring works from its permanent collection by Northwest Asian artists.

Since opening in 2015, the museum has focused on researching, collecting and publishing work by Asian diasporic artists in the Pacific Northwest.

The exhibition includes:

Paul Horiuchi’s collage Early Frost

George Tsutakawa’s 1950 watercolor Summer of 1950 , also featured in the museum’s 2022 publication George Tsutakawa: Early Works on Paper

Kenjiro Nomura’s wooden panel Geese and Moon , created during his incarceration at the Minidoka concentration camp during World War II

Frank Okada’s untitled sumi-ink abstraction from the early 1960s.

The exhibition will be displayed in the museum’s Learning Gallery.

During the drop-in art-making activities, visitors will create festive citrus fruit decorations inspired by Lunar New Year symbols of luck and prosperity. The activity is open to all ages and free with admission.

***

Eternal Forms: The Sculpture of Everett DuPen

March 20 to Sept. 13, 2026

Eternal Forms: The Sculpture of Everett DuPen explores the life and work of master sculptor Everett DuPen (1912-2005). DuPen’s career as a sculptor and educator spanned nearly 80 years.

DuPen began his formal art studies at the University of Southern California, focusing on architecture and sculpture from 1931 to 1933. He studied at the Harvard School of Architecture the summer of 1933. In 1937, he earned a BFA in sculpture from Yale School of Fine Arts and spent that academic year studying the Old Masters at the American Academy of Art in Rome, Italy. Later in his career, he took sabbaticals to study bronze casting in Florence, Italy, and art in India, Nepal and Egypt.

DuPen and his family relocated to Seattle in 1945, where he began a 38-year career at the University of Washington. As a professor, he played a major role in building the university’s sculpture division into a nationally and internationally recognized program. In addition to his sculpture courses, he was well known for his life drawing classes.

DuPen participated in numerous galleries and museum exhibits nationwide, including the Seattle Art Museum, the Henry Art Gallery at the University of Washington, the Frye Art Museum of Seattle, the San Francisco Museum of Art and the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. He was most well known for his beautiful figurative pieces in terracotta, stone, wood and bronze.

Today, Dupen’s sculptures can be found in many public parks and buildings, as well as in many museums and private collections. Among his most notable public works are the DuPen Fountain at the Seattle Center and the fountain on the grounds of the Joel Pritchard Building in Olympia.

An accompanying publication, Eternal Forms: The Sculpture of Everett DuPen by curator David F. Martin, will be nationally distributed by the University of Washington Press.

***

Bruce Inverarity: Northwest Modernist

March 18 to June 7, 2026

Cascadia Art Museum presents the first solo exhibition of early Seattle modernist R. Bruce Inverarity (1909-1999) who was born and raised in Seattle. He attended Cornish College of the Arts in the 1920s and later became an instructor there. His passion for Northwest Coast Native American design was fostered by his father, Duncan Inverarity (1868-1949), who participated in the 1899 Harriman Expedition to Alaska alongside Edward Curtis (1868-1952).

In the 1920s, Inverarity befriended Canadian painter Emily Carr (1871-1945) and often worked in her studio. He was an early advocate for modernism in the Seattle art community, often incorporating abstracted themes inspired by Haida Gwaii culture. During this time, he also worked in puppetry as carver, instructor, writer and gave classes and performances along the West Coast.

As a printmaker and painter, he exhibited in many cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Like his father, Inverarity also became a talented photographer and produced an important body of work in that medium.

He served as state director of the Federal Art Project in 1937 and the Washington State Art and Craft Project, WPA, from 1939 to 1941. During this period, he led one of the most successful WPA programs in the country at the Spokane Art Center.

In 1950, Inverarity published Art of the Northwest Coast Indians. The publication was the culmination of years of ethnological study and documentation of the various Northwest coastal tribes he visited and studied first-hand.

Inverarity designed two large linoleum mosaic murals for Bagley Hall on the University of Washington campus in 1941, which are still extant. In the early 1970s, Inverarity’s collection of Northwest Native American art and objects was acquired by the British Museum, where parts of it remain on display today.

***

Influences: Japanese Prints and Northwest Art

March 18 to June 7, 2026

Influences: Japanese Prints and Northwest Art explores the influences and interconnections between Japanese prints and early 20th century Northwest art in painting, photography and printmaking.

Regional artists adapted the multi-block collaborative method of color printmaking (Ukiyo-e) with the assistance of Japanese artist Yamagishi Kazue (1883-1966), who visited Seattle in 1928 to give classes to local artists. Stressing individual expression, the Sōsaku-hanga movement included techniques that paralleled European Modernism. In the early 20th century, Seattle’s growing community of artists flourished exploring the intersection of these movements.

Featured Northwest artists include:

Waldo S. Chase (1895-1988)

W. Corwin Chase (1897-1988)

R. Bruce Inverarity (1909-1999)

Elizabeth Colborne (1885-1948)

Ruth Penington (1905-1998).

Japanese artists include Hiroshige (1797-1858), Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) and Kōshirō Onchi (1891-1955), father of the Sōsaku-hanga movement.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: Spark! Creativity celebrates a successful year

Igniting Growth: Celebrating Creativity and Leadership for the Future of Our Youth

Thursday, April 23, 5-9 p.m.

Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way

Tickets

Founded by local arts advocate Tanya Sharp, the nonprofit Spark! Creativity was created in response to widespread cuts in school-based arts programs across Washington state. By partnering with professional teaching artists and public schools, Spark! ensures students have access to a high-quality arts education.

After a successful pilot year, Spark! Creativity is expanding arts instruction across multiple schools in the Edmonds School District. The nonprofit now serves more than 600 students annually at four Title I schools through visual arts, ceramics and interdisciplinary creative learning.

“These students will remember these art lessons for the rest of their lives,” an Oak Heights teacher said. “Many of them have never had access to this level of art supplies or instruction before, and it’s been incredible to see how much they’ve learned in such a short time.”

“Hearing that from teachers is incredibly affirming,” Sharp said. “It reminds us that access to the arts isn’t enrichment – it’s essential.”

This year also marks the launch of Spark!’s Youth Arts Council, a pilot initiative designed to elevate student voice, leadership and creative agency through arts advocacy and community engagement. The pilot received a $3,000 award from the City of Everett’s Celebrate Creativity: 2026 Cultural Arts Grants program, providing seed funding for its inaugural year.

Proceeds from the Igniting Growth fundraiser will support the continued expansion and sustainability of the Youth Arts Council beginning in the 2026-27 school year, following completion of the pilot.

Visit Sparks! Creativity for event details.

~ ~ ~ ~

Upcoming Art Happenings

Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing moves to Edmonds

Opening week classes: March 2-6

St. Patrick’s Day Open House: Sunday, March 8

Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing, 7528 Olympic View Drive, Suite 101 (Perrinville)

The Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing began in downtown Edmonds in 2016 before relocating to Lynnwood. Now the school is returning to Edmonds with two studios at the new location.

Founder Lauren Carroll-Bolger was a champion Irish dancer before becoming a certified instructor. She has competed at multiple World Championships, holds a Munster medal and has a Bachelor of Arts in Irish Music and Dance from the University of Limerick, Ireland. Since 2016, the school has trained multiple champion-level dancers who have received national recognition and produced two world qualifiers.

“Watching the passion for dance grow in dancers of all ages and seeing friendships blossom has been the highlight of these past almost 10 years,” Carroll-Bolger said. “As we continue developing new programming and making space for more dancers to grow in their artistry, I’m thrilled to move into this bigger space and into such a welcoming community.”

Free opening week offerings, March 2-6, RSVP:

Preschool (ages 3-4):

Monday, March 2, 5:20-6:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 5, 4:15-5 p.m.

Adult intro:

Monday, March 2, 6:15-7:15 p.m.

New beginners (ages 5+):

Thursday, March 5, 5-5:45 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Open House, Sunday, March 8, RSVP:

9:30-10 a.m. (ages 1.5 to 2)

10-10:30 a.m. (ages 3 to 4)

10:30-11 a.m. (ages 5 to 6)

11-11:30 a.m. (ages 7 and older)

6-6:30 p.m. (Adults)

For more information, email Lauren Carroll-Bolger: info@chirishdance.com.

~ ~ ~ ~

Creative Drawing Techniques with Ray Munger

Thursday, March 4, 6-8 p.m. (one session)

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

Cost: $45 (plus $15 supply fee payable to instructor)

Cash preferred, Venmo and PayPal accepted)

Levels/ages: Adults 18+

Registration required

Explore the expressive possibilities of drawing in this foundational class with instructor Ray Munger. Using pencil, pen, charcoal and ink, students will develop personal style, strengthen technical skills and experiment with texture, contrast and composition.

Munger plans to offer another Plein Air class in spring and summer 2026. This class serves students looking to expand their skills and deepen their visual vocabulary.

Munger has been drawing and painting for decades. He studied art and taught classes at the Gage Academy of Art in Seattle. He has shown his art locally, and in recent years, has focused on plein air drawing and painting, embracing spontaneity and improvisation in outdoor settings.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds women-run record store to join national effort to empower women in the vinyl industry

Sunday, March 8, noon to 5 p.m.

Musicology, 420 5th Ave. S. #107, Edmonds

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, Musicology will join about 20 record stores nationwide in the 1% for WIV campaign, benefiting Women in Vinyl, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting women and underrepresented voices across the vinyl industry.

Owned by Rachel Gardner, who also serves on the board of Women in Vinyl, Musicology will donate a percentage of the day’s sales to help fund mentorship programs, scholarships and career development opportunities for DJs, producers, cutting engineers and pressing plant operators.

The event will feature live music and in-store activations.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Bookshop hosts book drive for Rise Up Academy

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S.

Monday, March 9 through Sunday, March 15

Edmonds Bookshop is holding a book drive to benefit Rise Up Academy. All books donated will support the school’s accelerated early-learning S.T.E.A.M. program for preschool, pre-K, kindergarten and before- and after-school students.

Rise Up Academy, founded by Dr. Paul A. Stoot, is dedicated to “eliminating the achievement gap by providing a high-quality, innovative academic experience that nurtures a child’s enthusiasm for learning through education,” according to the program’s mission.

Donated books will be used in their programs and in their school library.

Requested donations:

Social-emotional learning: Books about emotions, self-regulation, friendships, empathy and problem-solving.

Diverse cultures and abilities: Stories that reflect different cultures, languages, family structures and abilities, helping children see themselves and others represented.

STEM and curiosity-driven nonfiction: Age-appropriate books about science, technology, engineering, math, nature, space and how the world works.

Kindness, leadership, resilience and confidence: Stories that encourage positive character traits and help build confidence and perseverance.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Gothard Sisters

March 14, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

Tickets

As part of the Celtic Celebration Tour 2026, celebrate the coming of spring with internationally acclaimed Celtic folk group The Gothard Sisters.

The three sisters will present a high-energy, festive evening weaving together Celtic fiddle tunes, Irish songs and ballads, Irish step dancing and more.

~ ~ ~ ~

Grand Kyiv Ballet’s ‘Swan Lake’

Sunday, March 15, 4 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

Tickets

Swan Lake is a timeless ballet that tells the story of a prince who falls for a swan princess trapped under a spell. With intricate choreography, striking sets and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, the ballet explores love, sacrifice and redemption, captivating audiences of all ages.

This event is performed by the dancers of the Ukrainian National Opera and Ballet Theater.

~ ~ ~ ~

*If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, email Nahline Gouin at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline Gouin is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice.