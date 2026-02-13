Asian Service Center elects 2026 board members

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Edmonds-based Asian Service Center has elected its Board of Directors for 2026.

Alison Alfonzo Pence of Edmonds was reelected chair and Michael Chong of Auburn was reelected treasurer. Two new board members were elected. Charles Liu of Mukilteo was elected vice chair, and Ridhima Tharad of Redmond has been elected secretary. David Chan of Everett will remain on the executive board as the former past president.

“This has been a very successful year for the ASC,” said Will Chen, former ASC vice chair who serves on the Edmonds City Council. Chen noted that three English As a Second Language classes are now being offered for free at the ASC headquarters. “We have one student who is 97 years young. This shows that you are never too old to learn something new,” Chen said.

“We enable and empower underserved communities, breaking barriers and building bridges”, said ASC Executive Director Robert Ha, who is now looking into citizenship classes for members of the immigrant population who are eager be become U.S. citizens.

The Asian Service Center has already started the planning for its third Annual Dragon Boat Festival, which will be Friday, July 31 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The City of Lynnwood Mayor and City Council earlier this week honored the ASC with a proclamation for its work in the community. “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized in this way.” said Board President Pence. “Our work continues in the community whether we are recognized or not. We do this because it’s the right thing to do.”