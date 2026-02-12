Best of Lynnwood 2025-26 winners to be unveiled at Feb. 18 Chamber luncheon

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce at its Wednesday, Feb. 18 luncheon will unveil the winners of its 2025/26 Best of Lynnwood contest — showcasing favorite Lynnwood businesses, professionals and nonprofit organizations.

This year’s campaign included 28 categories with more than 50,000 votes cast, the Chamber said.

The luncheon will be at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Admission is $38 for Chamber members, $48 for non-members and $58 late registration (after Friday, Feb. 13).

Attendees will receive free copies of the 2025/2026 Best of Lynnwood magazine, which features all finalists and award recipients in each category.