Business Builder Expo set for Lynnwood Event Center March 31

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC), in partnership with the Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and the City of Lynnwood, is bringing the North Puget Sound Business Builder Expo back to the region on March 31 at the Lynnwood Event Center.

The Business Builder Expo is designed for North Puget Sound entrepreneurs and small business owners looking to start, scale or grow their businesses. The Expo connects attendees with expert insights, practical tools and essential resources to support success at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

“The Business Builder Expo is about meeting entrepreneurs where they are and connecting them with the resources they need to move forward with confidence,” said Economic Alliance President and CEO Ray Stephanson. “By bringing this event back to the region, we’re reinforcing our commitment to small business growth and a strong, resilient local economy.”

Sessions will cover topics such as business planning, startup fundamentals, access to capital, marketing and branding strategies, operational growth, compliance considerations and scaling best practices. The Expo will also host a resource fair, featuring exhibitors such as lenders and financial institutions, marketing agencies, business advisors, government agencies and legal and compliance service providers.

“Lynnwood is an economic and innovative hub for our region,” said City of Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst. “We are incredibly excited to host the Business Builder Expo and can’t wait to see the scores of brilliant ideas and opportunities that will emerge from this year’s event.”

General admission is $25 and includes lunch, full access to educational sessions and networking opportunities. Exhibitor tables are available for $300, with discounted rates offered to OMWBE-certified organizations, federal agencies, students, EASC investors and other qualifying groups.

The Lynnwood Events Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Additional event details and registration information are available at https://bit.ly/2026BBE. For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org or contact info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.