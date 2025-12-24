Caravan Kebab owner continues to provide Christmas meals to those in need

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Caravan Kebab owner and chef Shahzad Raja will be distributing more than 100 meals to people in need around South Snohomish County on Christmas Day. Raja will be doing the food prep, cooking and packaging with help from volunteers.

Raja said that he has been doing this every Christmas Day since 2010 because Dec. 25 is his birthday. “That’s how I celebrate it,” he said. The meals include rice pilaf and chicken.

Raja had to scale back his efforts this year because a van driver crashed into the restaurant in March, forcing him to close the restaurant for about six months to make repairs.

Volunteers of American Western Washington (VOAWW) Vice President of Community Engagement Steve Woodard said he and a cold weather shelter volunteer Amira Atan are working with Raja to coordinate meal distribution.

Caravan Kebab has been serving Edmonds and nearby neighborhoods for more than 15 years, offering various cuisines from India, Ukraine, Turkey and Greece. The cuisine is influenced by Raja’s travels around Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean region, central Asia and his own roots in Pakistan.