Cascade Symphony kicks off 2026 with Beethoven’s Fifth at ECA Jan. 12

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) presents its first concert of 2026 on Monday, Jan. 12, at 7:30pm, performing music by Beethoven, Richard Wagner, Edouard Lalo and Leos Janacek with Beethoven’s Fifth at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Avenue North.

Cascade Symphony Music Director Michael Miropolsky said the concert’s namesake “is perhaps the most widely recognized piece of orchestral music ever written. The four-note motive that opens Beethoven’s famous Symphony No. 5 has been likened to ‘fate knocking at the door,’ and the symphony concludes with one of the composer’s most exciting finales.”

The featured soloist is cellist Sunnat Ibragimov, an Uzbekistan native and current Seattle Symphony member, who had served as principal cellist of the Tanglewood Festival Orchestra. Ibragimov joined the CSO to perform Edouard Lalo’s lyrically romantic cello concerto.

The concert opens with the overture to Richard Wagner’s first opera Rienzi, followed by the Lalo Concerto. After the intermission prior to the Beethoven, the Cascade Symphony strings perform the Adagio movement from an Idyll for Strings by the Czech composer Leos Janacek, a work often likened to the style of his earlier compatriot Antonin Dvorak. KING-FM radio personality Dave Beck presents a pre-concert lecture on stage at 6:30pm.

Ticket prices are:

$30 for adults

$25 for those over age 50

$10 for youths 12 and younger

They can be purchased online through the ECA website, by phone 425-275-9595 or in person. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with extended hours on performance nights.

More information about the Cascade Symphony’s full 2025-26 concert season is available online.