Cascade Symphony Orchestra ‘Rising Star’ Alvin Lee to solo at annual Family Concert Feb. 7

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its 19th annual Family Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds. Led by longtime Music Director Michael Miropolsky, the orchestra will provide musical accompaniment for The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant, written by French composer Francis Poulenc, and narrated by popular Seattle radio personality Dave Dolacky.

Alvin Lee, a 12-year-old pianist from Bellevue was selected by Miropolsky as the orchestra’s 2025 “Rising Star.” He will appear as soloist in Haydn’s Piano Concerto in D Major.

Alvin has garnered 150 Grand Prix, Platinum and Gold contest titles in just five years. Last year alone, he earned Grand Prix awards at the International French Music Piano Competition, the Chopin Northwest Piano Competition, the Pacific International Piano Competition, and was the Seattle Young Artist Music Festival Concerto Winner.

The Family Concert is suitable for all ages,but is created especially for school-age children.

Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for youngsters 12 and younger, and can be purchased at the door the day of the concert, or in advance online through the ECA website, by telephone (425-275-9595), or in person. The box office is open from noon-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Edmonds-based Cascade Symphony Orchestra has been promoting young musicians and encouraging music education in the schools for many years, according to Holly Sullivan, longtime orchestra member and chair of its “Rising Star” program. The competition is for pianists and violinists 12 years and younger on the day of the concert, and for performers of other symphonic instruments 15 and younger

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony’s full 2025-26 concert season is available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.