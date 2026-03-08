Cascadia Art Museum Writers-in-Conversation hosting Pulitzer Prize-winning author March 12

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Cascadia Art Museum is welcoming Mitchell S. Jackson, winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Feature Writing, to the museum’s Writers-in-Conversation series.
Jackson’s writing is powerful, deeply personal and profoundly American, and his work has earned national recognition, Cascadia said in a news release. His autobiographical debut novel, The Residue Years, about the difficulties of life in a Black neighborhood in North Portland, won a Whiting Award and the Ernest J. Gaines Prize for Literary Excellence. His essay collection, Survival Math: Notes on an All-American Family was named a best book of 2019 by 15 publications.
Seattle author and series host Michael N. McGregor will talk with Jackson about his books, background and his writing life.
