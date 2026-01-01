Celebrate MLK Day in Lynnwood with Day of Service Jan. 19

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
The City of Lynnwood invites all to help beautify the Mesika Trail running through the civic campus in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- Date: Monday, Jan. 19, 2025
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Location: Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood
Volunteers can make their day off a “day on” by helping with trail repairs, tree planting and pulling out invasive plant species. Tools and supplies will be provided; dress for cold weather.
Learn more and RSVP at the City of Lynnwood’s website.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
