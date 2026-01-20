Celebration of Life March 14 for music educator Frank DeMiero

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Family, friends and the music community are invited to honor the life and legacy of Frank DeMiero — beloved music educator, vocal jazz pioneer, festival founder and lifelong advocate for youth and community through song — during a Celebration of Life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Edmonds College’s Woodway Hall in Lynnwood.

Frank DeMiero, who died in 2025 at age 84, devoted more than six decades to expanding access to music education and creating transformative experiences for students and educators across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. He founded the nationally recognized DeMiero Jazz Festival and led choirs and programs in school districts and colleges.

The Celebration of Life will be a tribute through song, reflecting DeMiero’s lifelong belief in music as a unifying force. The service coincides with the weekend of the 50th Annual Frank DeMiero Jazz Festival, a fitting tribute to his enduring impact on vocal jazz education, his family said in announcing the service.

In lieu of flowers, the DeMiero family requests that memorial contributions be made to support the DeMiero Jazz Fest, ensuring DeMiero’s legacy and commitment to music education live on for future generations.

Event Details:

Saturday, March 14

2-4 p.m. (doors open 1:30 p.m.)

Edmonds College — Woodway Hall

20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

To RSVP and for more information, visit www.frankdemiero.com/celebration-of-life.