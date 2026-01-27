Chelsea Wright appointed to fill vacant Lynnwood City Council seat

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Lynnwood City Council unanimously appointed Chelsea Wright to Position 6 on the Council, filling the vacancy left by former Councilmember George Hurst when he took office as mayor.

“I’m excited to get to work,” Wright said to reporters shortly after being selected by the Council.

Wright is a work equity research specialist for the Washington Department of Labor and Industries and chair of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. With a bachelor’s degree in public health, she’s is involved in two local sorority chapters, serving as the president of Sigma Gamma Rho.

This was Wright’s second time applying to fill a council vacancy. She sought the Position 5 spot last year that is now held by Councilmember Robert Leutwyler.

Han McDonald and Richard Wright were runners up for the position, determined by the council through a series of voting rounds, respectively. A total of 24 qualified candidates applied for the position.

Learn more about Wright and the other candidates here.

A full meeting report will be published at a later date. A full meeting recording can be found on the City’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.