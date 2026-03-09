Christian Olson: His family was his greatest treasure

Christian Andrew Olson, 69

Christian Andrew Olson, 69, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Edmonds, WA on March 1, 2026. He left behind his loving wife of 46 years, Sandy, and his children, Nikolas, Leif (Allison) and Britta.

Grandchildren left behind are Olivia, Drake, Wyatt and Hakon. Chris is also survived by his father, Chuck Olson, and many siblings and extended family.

Born in Portland,OR, then raised in Edmonds, Chris was known throughout his community as a strong leader with a steady presence. As a guiding light to many, he was generous and always honorable.

He exuded warmth, curiosity, intelligence and above all integrity. His willingness to help and encourage others will leave a lasting mark on all of those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Chris worked over 45 years in the car business but he did not let that define him. He had a lifelong passion for boat cruising and exploring the waters of the northwest. Chris also enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his mules in the backcountry, farming, and aviation to name a few. As dynamic and adventurous as Chris’ life was, still, his family was his greatest treasure.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:00 pm on Friday, March 20, at Holy Rosary Church in Edmonds, WA. A celebration of life and memorial gathering will be held on April 4, 2:00 pm at the Edmonds Yacht Club.