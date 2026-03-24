Church-sponsored Easter services, events in South Snohomish County for 2026

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Easter has an early date this year: April 5. As a result, many churches in South Snohomish County have scheduled an assortment of special events and additional services commemorating the most important Christian holiday of the year.

Here is a listing of the special services and events that local churches have added to their regular schedules for Holy Week. (If you would like to add to this list, contact us at editor@myedmondsnews.com.)

Edmonds beach

Edmonds Marina Beach Park

470 Admiral Way, Edmonds

– Easter Sunrise Service; Sunday, April 5; 6:30 a.m.

Edmonds churches

Anchor Church

7812 224th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.anchoredmonds.com

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 5 p.m.

Ascension PCA

8223 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ascension-pca.org

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

Calvary Chapel Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ccedmonds.com

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 6 p.m.

Community Christian Fellowship

615 Glen St., Edmonds / www.ccfedmonds.org

– Good Friday Services; Friday, April 3; 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Edgewood Baptist Church

20406 76th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmonds-church.com

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 6 p.m.

Edmonds Church of God

8223 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.edmondschurch.org

– Maundy Thursday Soup Dinner; Thursday, April 2; 6 p.m.

– Maundy Thursday Communion and Footwashing Service; Thursday, April 2; 7 p.m.

– Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt; Saturday, April 4; 11 a.m.

Edmonds Lutheran Church

23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmondslutheran.org

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 2; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

Edmonds United Methodist Church

828 Caspers St., Edmonds / www.edmondsumc.org

– Maundy Thursday Congregational Meal, Theatre and Communion Service; Thursday, April 2; 6 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

– Easter Sunday services special schedule: Sunday, April 5; 9 and 11 a.m.

Faith Community Church

10220 238th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.faithedmonds.org

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church

1212 9th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.gracelbc.com

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 2; 6:30 p.m.

– Easter Breakfast; Sunday, April 5; 9 a.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.holyrosaryedmonds.org

– Parish Family Celebration of Tenebrae; Wednesday, April 1; 9 p.m.

– Parish Family Celebration of the Mass of the Lord’s Supper; Thursday, April 2; 7 p.m.

– Tre Ore Service; Friday, April 3; noon

– Stations of the Cross; Friday, April 3; 2:30 p.m.

– Passion of the Lord Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

Holy Trinity Edmonds Church

657 Daley St., Edmonds / www.holytrinityedmonds.com

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 2; 6:30 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 6:30 p.m.

North Sound Church

201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.northsoundchurch.com

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 2; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood Japanese Family Church

7812 224th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ljfamily.org

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 5:30 p.m.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds / www.stalbansedmonds.org

– Tenebrae Service; Wednesday, April 1; 6 p.m.

– Maundy Thursday Agape Potluck & Service; Thursday, April 2; 6 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3, noon

– Stations of the Cross; Friday, April 3, noon

– Egg Hunt (for all abilities); Saturday, April 4; 1 p.m.

– Easter Vigil; Saturday, April 4; 7:45 p.m.

St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church

15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds / www.sthildastpatrick.org

– Stations of the Cross and Soup Supper; Wednesday, April 1; 5:45 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 6 p.m.

– The Great Vigil of Easter; Saturday, April 4; 8 p.m.

St. Timothy Lutheran Church

16431 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds / www.sainttimothylutheran.net

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 2; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Tenebrae Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

– Community Easter Egg Hunt; Saturday, April 4,

Westgate Chapel

22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds / www.westgatechapel.com

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood churches

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood / www.alderwood.cc

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 5:30 and 7 p.m.

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

Creekside Church

18527 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.thecreeksidechurch.org

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 6 p.m.

Crossway Fellowship

20610 Cypress Way, Lynnwood / www.cwfellowship.org

– Upper Room Service; Thursday, April 2; 6:30 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 6:30 p.m.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.gloria-dei-lutheran.org

– Maundy Thursday Dinner and Worship; Thursday, April 2; 5:30 p.m.

– Good Friday Worship and Festival Choir; Friday, Apr. 3; 7:00 p.m.

– Community Easter Egg Hunt; Saturday, April 4; 1 p.m.

– Easter Sunrise Worship Service; Sunday, April 5; 7:30 a.m.

Maple Park Church

17620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.maplepark.church

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

– Easter Breakfast; Sunday, April 5; 8 a.m.

Mill Creek Foursquare Church

1415-164th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.mc4s.org

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

– Easter Sunday services special schedule: 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Mosaic Community Church

21603 85th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.mosaicmeadowdale.com

– Light of the World family film and pizza; Friday, April 3; 5 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 8 p.m.

– Easter Sunday services special schedule: 9 and 11 a.m.

New Life Church

6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.sharenewlife.org

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 6:30 p.m.

– Easter Sunday services special schedule: Sunday, April 5; 9 and 11 a.m.

New Vision Church

21110 66th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.seattlenewvision.org

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 7:30 p.m.

Northlake Christian Church

19029 North Rd., Lynnwood / www.northlakecc.org

– The Hoppening community event; Saturday, March 28; 9:30 a.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 6:30 p.m.

Open Door Baptist Church

17014 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.opendoorbaptist.com

– Easter drama; Saturday, April 4; 7 p.m.

Refuge Church

2609 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.findrefuge.com

– Maundy Thursday Communion Service; Thursday, April 2; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 8:30 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt; Saturday, April 4; 9:30 a.m.

– Easter Sunrise Gathering; Sunday, April 5; 7 a.m.

Renew Church

2721 164th St. S.W. Lynnwood / www.renewlynnwood.church

– Good Friday Tenebrae Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

– Community Egg Hunt; Sunday, April 5; 9:15 a.m.

Silver Creek Family Church

5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.silvercreekfamily.org

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt; Saturday, April 4; 10 a.m.

Sound City Bible Church

17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.soundcitybiblechurch.com

– Good Friday Service; Friday. April 3; 7 p.m.

– Community Egg Hunt; Saturday, April 4; 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

St. Thomas More Parish Church

6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.stmp.org

– Living Stations of the Cross; Friday, April 3; noon

– Passion of the Lord Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

– Parish Family Celebration Service; Saturday, April 4; 8:15 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.trinitylutheranchurch.com

– Worship for Maundy Thursday; Thursday, April 2; 6:30 p.m.

– Worship for Good Friday; Friday, April 3; 6:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace / Brier churches

Bethesda Lutheran Church

23406 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.bethesdalcmt.com

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 2; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

– Easter Breakfast; Sunday, April 5; 8:30 a.m.

Brookview Church

22370 Brier Rd., Brier / www.brookviewchurch.com

– Easter Sunday services special schedule: Sunday, April 5; 9 and 11 a.m.

Mountlake Church

23303 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.mountlake.church

– Night of Prayer and Worship; Sunday, March 29; 6;30 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 3; 6:30 p.m.

New Song Church

23601 52nd Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.newsongseattle.org

– Easter Service, Lunch and Celebration; Sunday, April 5; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. Pius X Catholic Church

22209 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.stpxparish.com

– Holy Thursday Bilingual Mass; Thursday, April 2; 7 p.m.

– Stations of the Cross; Friday, April 3; noon

– Stations of the Cross live re-enactment; Friday, April 3; 5 p.m.

– Liturgy of the Word Bilingual Mass; Friday, April 3; 7 p.m.

Terrace View Presbyterian Church

4700 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace / www.facebook.com/groups/139536586991

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 2; 5 p.m.

Upper Room Northwest

3702 214th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace / www.upperroomnw.com

– Community Easter Egg Hunt; Sunday, April 5; noon