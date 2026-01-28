City of Lynnwood hosts Small Business Administration for open office hours

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
The City of Lynnwood Development & Business Services (DBS) Department is hosting a representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration for open public office hours. Entrepreneurs and small business owners can meet with an SBA representative to learn about federal small-business loans and disaster recovery programs.
The representative will be available at Lynnwood City Hall on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 1-4 p.m.
Business owners and entrepreneurs can walk in for appointments or register at: SBA Office Hours at Lynnwood City Hall.
The SBA Office Hours are a part of Lynnwood’s Small Business Development Program (SBDP). The SBDP aims to increase access to resources for Lynnwood entrepreneurs and businesses. In addition to hosting the SBA, the program offers a variety of technical assistance services, including:
- One-on-one business development sessions
- Financial guidance and support for accessing lending options
- Marketing and promotional support
- Networking opportunities.
For more information, contact Lynnwood’s Business Development Program Manager Simreet Dhaliwal-Gill at sdhaliwal@lynnwoodwa.gov.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.