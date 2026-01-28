City of Lynnwood hosts Small Business Administration for open office hours

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The City of Lynnwood Development & Business Services (DBS) Department is hosting a representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration for open public office hours. Entrepreneurs and small business owners can meet with an SBA representative to learn about federal small-business loans and disaster recovery programs.

The representative will be available at Lynnwood City Hall on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 1-4 p.m.

Business owners and entrepreneurs can walk in for appointments or register at: SBA Office Hours at Lynnwood City Hall.

The SBA Office Hours are a part of Lynnwood’s Small Business Development Program (SBDP). The SBDP aims to increase access to resources for Lynnwood entrepreneurs and businesses. In addition to hosting the SBA, the program offers a variety of technical assistance services, including:

One-on-one business development sessions

Financial guidance and support for accessing lending options

Marketing and promotional support

Networking opportunities.

For more information, contact Lynnwood’s Business Development Program Manager Simreet Dhaliwal-Gill at sdhaliwal@lynnwoodwa.gov.