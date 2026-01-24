Cocoon House to host quarterly forum on preventing youth homelessness Feb. 5

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Cocoon House will host its February Quarterly Forum “Preventing Youth from Homelessness: Stopping Trauma Before It Happens” from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, at the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, focusing on early intervention and community-based strategies to prevent youth homelessness.

The forum will explore how trauma, instability and unmet needs can place young people at risk and what communities can do to support youth before they experience homelessness.

Participants will learn more about youth homelessness in Snohomish County, Cocoon House’s mission and programs and opportunities to get involved in efforts to break the cycle of homelessness.

The event is open to community members interested in learning, advocacy and action to better support vulnerable youth.

Register here.