College Place Middle School hosts first Multicultural Night

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

College Place Middle School hosted its first Multicultural Night on Thursday, Feb. 26, drawing more than 130 students, families and community members for an evening of food, performances and cultural exchange.

Sponsored by the Edmonds PTA Council, the event was collaborated among the school’s Parent Student Organization (PSO) and Natural Leaders, along with the family resource coordinator, a career teacher and school leadership.

PSO President Tiffany Sjong, whose daughter is a 7th grader at College Place, said her goal is to foster a sense of community on campus.

“My other goal is to show the community of Edmonds and Lynnwood as a whole that College Place Middle School is a great school that is safe and inclusive for all students and parents,” she said.

Families and staff hosted tables representing Puerto Rico, Samoa, Norway, Ireland, Mexico and El Salvador, offering food samples from around the world. Local restaurants El Antojo, Casa Oaxaca and Bar Dojo also sponsored and contributed various dishes.

Entertainment included Polynesian dancers from Edmonds-Woodway High School, African drumming from Gansango Music & Dance Company and merengue performances and community outreach by the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI).

“Our first annual Multicultural Night was a success, and I’m excited to have more events that bring us together as a school community,” she said. “It was amazing to see so many families come together for this event to celebrate our differences as well aa our similarities.”