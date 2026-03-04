Commentary: LETI needs to close final funding gap for Early Childhood Bilingual Center in Lynnwood

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

In the heart of South Snohomish County, a longstanding community organization is taking a bold step to address one of the region’s most urgent challenges: access to affordable, culturally responsive child care.

For nearly three decades, the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) has served families across Lynnwood and surrounding communities. Since 1998, LETI has provided education services, rent assistance, basic needs support, and culturally rooted family programs for Latino and immigrant families. Now, the organization is preparing to open a licensed Early Childhood Bilingual Center (ECBC) — a project leaders say is critical to breaking cycles of economic instability.

But there is one final challenge.

LETI received $604,000 from Snohomish County ARPA; however, the total project cost due to inflation is $990,000, leaving a funding gap of approximately $386,000.

Therefore, LETI is seeking $386,000 to close the remaining capital gap needed to complete renovations and open the center by July 1.

A Child Care Crisis in Snohomish County

The need is clear. According to the January–June 2025 Snohomish County Early Education and Care Report, 80% of county residents live in what experts call an “extreme child care desert,” with only 62 licensed child care slots available for every 100 children of working parents.

For families in Snohomish County, the primary barriers are cost and availability. Twenty percent of families surveyed are immigrants or refugees, 28% are low-income, and 14% have children with complex needs. Providers themselves report financial strain, staffing shortages, and increased instability — especially among BIPOC- and immigrant-owned programs.

Families consistently voice the need for affordable, accessible and culturally responsive child care. One local parent shared:

“My child is learning English, and the provider only speaks English. He comes home confused. We need bilingual spaces.”

For LETI, this isn’t simply about child care — it’s about economic mobility.

A Community Investment

Construction began on Feb. 26. The remaining $386,000 investment represents the final step toward opening the doors this summer.

The remodeled 1,200-square-foot space will serve 20 children from birth to age 5:

● 4 infant slots (0-2 years)

● 6 toddler slots (2-3 years)

● 10 preschool slots (3-5 years)

The center will provide bilingual, bicultural early learning in a safe, inclusive environment, prioritizing low-income families through partnerships with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services and other community agencies.

At full enrollment, projected annual revenue exceeds $450,000. This earned revenue model is designed to sustain operations long term without additional capital funding, positioning the center for independence and stability well into the future.

A Call to the Community

With construction underway, the final funding gap is now the only barrier to opening the center. Leaders say this investment will immediately expand equitable child care access for low-income and Latino families across South Snohomish County and the Edmonds School District.

As housing and child care costs continue to rise, LETI’s Early Childhood Bilingual Center represents more than a renovation project — it is a long-term strategy for economic mobility, educational equity and community stability.

Community members, local businesses, and philanthropic partners interested in supporting the project are encouraged to connect with LETI in the coming weeks to learn more about partnership and naming opportunities.

For families waiting for a safe, bilingual space where their children can learn and thrive, July 1 cannot come soon enough.

Rosario Reyes is the founder and CEO of the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI).