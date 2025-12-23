Community Transit Christmas and New Year’s bus service

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Community Transit will have some schedule changes on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at (425) 353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays. Also, everyone rides free on New Year’s Eve



Wednesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve

Community Transit buses, DART paratransit and Sound Transit buses: Regular schedule

Zip Shuttle: Regular hours

Customer Care phone lines: Open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Ride Store: Open 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day

Community Transit buses, DART paratransit and Sound Transit buses: Sunday schedule

Zip Shuttle: Regular hours

Customer Care phone lines and Ride Store: Closed

Wednesday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve

Ride free today only. All services are fare-free from 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31 through 4 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 1. Check schedules as route times vary.

Community Transit buses, DART paratransit and Sound Transit buses: Regular schedule

Zip Shuttle: regular hours

Customer Care phone lines: Open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Ride Store: Open 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day

Community Transit buses, DART paratransit, and Sound Transit buses: Sunday schedule

Zip Shuttle: Regular hours

Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed

For information about other transit services, visit soundtransit.org and King County Metro buses at kingcounty.gov.