Lynnwood Council set to appoint new Pos. 6 councilmember Jan. 26

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled at its Monday, Jan. 26 meeting to appoint a councilmember to fill the position 6 council seat vacated by George Hurst when he was elected mayor in November 2025.

Councilmembers interviewed 10 candidates during the Jan. 19 council meeting meeting.

Also on the Jan. 26 council meeting agenda:

A proclamation for Black History Month

Interviews with candidates for the City’s DEI and Human Services Commission.

A briefing on the Poplar Way Bridge project.

A full agenda is available on the City’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.