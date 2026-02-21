Council set to review $620,000 affordable housing plan, vote on Flock contract cancellation

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Lynnwood City Council at its Feb. 23 business meeting will review and consider authorizing up to $620,000 from Fund 146 to support affordable housing construction and rental assistance through a competitive request for proposals process. The council is also scheduled to vote on whether to cancel the City’s contract with the controversial Flock license plate reader system.

The proposed housing spending plan includes $500,000 for one or two affordable housing development projects and $120,000 for a third-party contract to provide rental assistance services. City staff first presented the Fund 146 spending plan on Feb. 2.

The Council is also scheduled to:

Hear a summary of the Feb. 21 Council Summit from Council President Nick Coelho.

Share issues and projects presented by the City’s boards and commissions.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 23 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.