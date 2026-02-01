Council to discuss Lynnwood’s $1M affordable housing fund spending plan Feb. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

A new councilmember will take an oath of office at the Feb. 2 Lynnwood City Council meeting, followed by council discussions on how to spend the City’s affordable housing money. In addition, staff will provide updates on Lynnwood’s Multi Family Tax Exemption (MFTE) and Small Business programs.

Chelsea Wright is set to fill the Position 6 seat left vacant by Mayor George Hurst. The Council appointed her to the position last week.

The Council will then discuss a potential spending plan for the City’s $1 million affordable housing fund. The plan designates $500,000 to support one or two affordable housing projects and $100,000 for a third-party contract supporting rental assistance. The city will put out a request for proposals to decide how to spend the money.

Next, City staff will update the Council on Lynnwood’s MFTE program. State law allows local jurisdictions to waive property taxes for developments that dedicate a percentage of units to affordable housing.

Lynnwood Business Development Program Manager Simreet Dhaliwal Gill is also set to brief the Council on the City’s Small Business Development Program. Launched in 2025, the program offers free resources to business owners and entrepreneurs, including assistance with taxes, marketing and advertising. Staff are looking to expand the program’s outreach in 2026.

In other business, the Council will reallocate liaison assignments following Wright’s appointment and Councilmembers who attended the Association of Washington Cities’ Action Days in Olympia will give a recap of the conference.

A full agenda is available on the City’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 2 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

