County sheriff investigating ‘serious assault’ of 72-year-old Lynnwood man after roommate dispute

A 75-year-old Lynnwood man is the suspect in a “major assault” case against his 72-year-old roommate after the victim was found unresponsive following an altercation between the pair.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. Monday, South County Fire responded to reports of an unresponsive 72-year-old man at a residence in the 16200 block of Larch Way in unincorporated Lynnwood. Medics began performing CPR upon arrival before transporting the man to Providence Regional Medical Center. First responders requested law enforcement response at the scene due to the nature of the vicim’s injuries, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release Monday afternoon.

Deputies discovered that the victim and the suspect had been involved in recent verbal disputes. During Monday’s altercation, the 75-year-old allegedly physically assaulted the victim, resulting in “critical injuries,” the press release said. The case was then handed to the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, who is investigating.

Deputies took the 75-year-old suspect into custody Monday morning and booked him on first-degree domestic assault. The 72-year-old victim remains in critical condition at Providence Regional Medical Center.

