Curious about impact of school levy on your property taxes? Our calculator has the answer

Edmonds School District voters are now considering Proposition 1, the District’s request to replace its expiring Educational Programs and Operations Levy. For those wondering about the impact of Proposition 1 on their individual property taxes, My Neighborhood News Group has developed an online calculator that will provide a dollars-and-cents answer specific to you.

To learn more about the proposed levy and what it would fund, see our recent story Edmonds School District Prop. 1: Why district is seeking a $361M levy and what happens if it fails.

How to use this calculator:

Note that this calculator works best on desktop or laptop computers, not on mobile devices (cellphones or tablets).

Enter your assessed value in the blue field at the top. Your assessed value is on the annual “Official Notice of Assessed Value” statement mailed to property owners by the Snohomish County Assessor. Alternatively, you can find it on the Assessor’s website by entering your street address or parcel number in the search field located on the home page. This will open your Property Account Summary where you will find your property value for the current and past tax years.

After entering your assessed value, the calculator will generate numbers for your current (2026) tax impact, the projected impact in 2027 if the levy is approved, and the amount by which your taxes would be reduced if the levy fails.

Be aware that these numbers show the annual property tax impact. Most taxpayers pay property taxes in two installments in April and October, so the impact on each payment would be half of the number generated by the calculator. For those whose mortgage servicer adds property taxes to monthly mortgage payments, the impact on each payment would be 1/12 of the number generated by the calculator.