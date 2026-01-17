DanVo’nique Bletson-Reed named 2026 Lift Every Legacy Beloved Community Award recipient

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

DanVo’nique Bletson-Reed has been selected by the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) Board of Directors as the 2026 Beloved Community Award Recipient, honoring her selfless contributions and enduring commitment to communities of color throughout Snohomish County.

The 2026 award ceremony will be on the main stage during the Lift Every Voice Legacy’s 8th Annual Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Artistic Expression and Dance for Children and Families. The event will run from 9:30 a.m.-noon Monday, Jan. 19 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. Admission is free. Learn more here.

For years, Bletson-Reed, who is president of the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee, has been a tireless advocate, organizer and servant-leader, LEVL said in announcing the award. A Marysville resident, she has worked both publicly and behind the scenes to uplift marginalized voices, expand access to resources and strengthen community networks. Her work reflects the core principles of the Beloved Community—justice, equity, compassion and collective care, the announcement said.

“DanVo’nique Bletson-Reed embodies what it means to build Beloved Community,” said Donnie Griffin, founder and president of LEVL. “Her leadership is rooted in humility, her service is sustained by love, and her impact is felt across generations. She consistently centers others’ well-being and creates spaces where communities of color are seen, supported, and empowered.”

Bletson-Reed’s contributions include advocacy, mentorship, coalition-building and community engagement, tackling systemic inequities while promoting healing and hope. “Her long-term dedication has strengthened collaborations among organizations, inspired emerging leaders, and enhanced the quality of life for many individuals and families in Snohomish County,” Griffin said.

The Lift Every Legacy Beloved Community Award is presented to individuals whose lives and work demonstrate servant leadership and a strong dedication to promoting equity and inclusion.