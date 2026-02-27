DeMiero Jazz Festival 50th Anniversary March 12-13

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The 50th annual DeMiero Jazz Festival takes place Thursday and Friday, March 12-13.

The daytime festival will be in several buildings on the campus of Edmonds College, located at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood. This music education event is bringing in more than 40 jazz choirs for a non-competitive, inspiring chance to perform and work with professional jazz artists. Daytime performances, clinics and master classes are open to the public for free.

On Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m., you can hear the professional jazz artists in a concert for students and the public, the organization said in a news release. The concert will be at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.Tickets are available through the Edmonds Center for the Arts website and at the door.

Headline artists for 2026 include New York Voices with Jake Bergevin and the Jazz Punishments Big Band, Greta Matassa, Soundsation and more. Celebrating their 38th year, New York Voices is the internationally acclaimed vocal ensemble renowned for their extraordinary scope of music and the art of group singing. New York Voices has recorded numerous CDs, covering jazz-based genres, from traditional swing to bebop, Brazilian and beyond. In addition to their own CDs, NYV has collaborated with a variety of artists, including Paquito D’Rivera, the Count Basie Orchestra, the WDR Big Band, Nancy Wilson, the Danish Radio Big Band and Bob Mintzer.

The DeMiero Jazz Festival is a nonprofit organization and relies on community support, sponsorships and donations for its funding. The organization is supported by the Edmonds Arts Commission, the Tulalip Tribes Charitable Fund, the Hubbard Family Foundation, the American Choral Directors Association, ArtsFund, Plaza Insurance, the Snohomish County Arts Commission, Arts WA, the City of Edmonds, Edmonds Harbor Inn and others.

For volunteer inquiries, contact Louise Uriu at 425-252-7327.

For more information, visit www.demierojazzfest.org.