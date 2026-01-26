District automotive students take top honors at regional SkillsUSA competition

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Students enrolled in the Edmonds School District Automotive Training Program’s Hot Rod High School Club earned the following awards at the recent regional SkillsUSA competition:

Automotive Service

1st Place: Ronin West – Meadowdale High School

2nd Place: Vasil Savchuk – Meadowdale High School

3rd Place: Isaac Popich – Lynnwood High School

Automotive Maintenance

2nd Place: Henry Hagen – Meadowdale High School

The inter-district Automotive Training Program is housed at Meadowdale High School.