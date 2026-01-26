District automotive students take top honors at regional SkillsUSA competition

Sunday, January 25, 2026
Education

L-R: Ronin West, Vasil Savchuck, Isaac Popich and Henry Hagen (Photos courtesy Edmonds School District)

Students enrolled in the Edmonds School District Automotive Training Program’s Hot Rod High School Club earned the following awards at the recent regional SkillsUSA competition:

Automotive Service
1st Place: Ronin West – Meadowdale High School
2nd Place: Vasil Savchuk – Meadowdale High School
3rd Place: Isaac Popich – Lynnwood High School

Automotive Maintenance
2nd Place: Henry Hagen – Meadowdale High School

The inter-district Automotive Training Program is housed at Meadowdale High School.

