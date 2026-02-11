Early returns show Edmonds School District levy passing with nearly 63% approval

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Preliminary special election results released Tuesday night show the Edmonds School District’s Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy passing with 62.56% voter approval. The levy requires a simple majority to pass.

The $361 million levy would replace the 2022 levy set to expire at the end of this year. A total of 15,584 yes votes were cast by Edmonds School District voters Tuesday, compared to 9,326 votes against.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, our students, staff and families, I want to extend my sincere thanks to the voters of the Edmonds School District community,” said School Board President Nancy Katims. “Your support reflects a strong and continued commitment to high-quality public education and to the success and well-being of the students we serve.”

District Superintendent Rebecca Miner called the election results “a powerful affirmation of our shared belief that strong schools build strong communities. We are deeply grateful for the trust our community has placed in us.”

Under the measure, the District would collect $83 million in 2027 ($1.45/$1,000 assessed property value) rising to $97 million in 2030 ($1.51/$1,000). The funds would pay for necessary educational programs, instructional materials, athletics, transportation and operations support not fully funded by the state, the District said.

The levy represents 15% of the District’s total budget.

You can see complete election returns from Tuesday, Feb. 10 here. The next round of election results will be released by the Snohomish County Elections Office at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11.