Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery Arts call for artists now open

The Edmonds Arts Festival is now accepting submissions for the juried Gallery Arts portion of its 69th annual Festival. The Call for Artists, which closes May 1, invites regional artists to showcase their finest work at one of the Northwest’s longest-running and most celebrated art festivals, organizers said in a news release.

Artists may submit work for possible inclusion in three premier gallery spaces: the Main Gallery, the Photography & Digital Arts Gallery, and the Small Works Marketplace.

Two distinct Gallery Arts calls provide multiple opportunities to participate:

Call 1: Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery Arts Exhibition

Open to Paintings, Pastels, Watercolor, Drawings, Printmaking, Photography, Digital Art, Mixed-Media 2D, Artisan Works and Sculpture.

Call 2: Edmonds Arts Festival Small Works Marketplace

Open to Miniatures, Small Paintings and Small Artisan Works.

Artists may submit up to four entries per call. Applications are available through the Festival website here.

$12,000 in awards for 2026

The 2026 Gallery Arts exhibitions, led by co-directors Janet Jensen and Cheryl Waale, will award $12,000 in prizes to outstanding regional artists.

“The wonderful thing about the Gallery Arts portion of the Festival is that the two calls offer plenty of opportunities for artists to enter, be accepted and win awards,” said Janet Jensen, co-director of Gallery Arts. “Artists can submit multiple small two-dimensional works, larger pieces, photography, digital art, sculpture, or artisan works. It’s up to each artist to decide what best represents their creative voice.”

Three simple steps to a successful application

To help artists navigate the submission process, Jensen offers three practical tips:

Read the prospectus carefully

Each call has its own detailed prospectus outlining eligibility requirements, size minimums and maximums, categories, and important guidelines. Review the appropriate prospectus thoroughly before beginning your application. Prepare and upload strong images

Visit www.CallforEntry.org and log into your account (or create one). Under “My Portfolio,” upload high-quality images of your artwork. You’ll complete a questionnaire for each piece, including price, medium, dimensions, and description. Artists who have entered previous shows can easily access past submissions within their portfolio. Select the correct call and category

Search for the specific call you wish to enter and select your artwork images. Be sure to choose the correct category from the drop-down menu for each entry. This ensures your work is reviewed by the appropriate juror. If you don’t do this step, the entry will automatically be categorized in the default category. Once the entry fee is paid, your application is complete.

The 69th Edmonds Arts Festival will take place June 19–21, 2026, at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. The Festival draws more than 50,000 visitors annually and showcases juried 2D and 3D artwork from more than 400 regional artists. Works are exhibited across three galleries and are available for purchase throughout the weekend.

Edmonds holds the distinction of being Washington State’s first Certified Creative District, recognized for its deep commitment to the arts across all sectors of the community.

Every artwork purchased at the Edmonds Arts Festival supports the continuation of this beloved regional event and helps fund scholarships, grants for community art projects, and public art initiatives.

For more information, visit: www.EdmondsArtsFestival.com.