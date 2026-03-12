Edmonds Arts Festival invites young artists to apply to Student Art Exhibition

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Does your child like to make art? The Edmonds Arts Festival says that applications are now open for its 2026 Student Art Exhibition — one of the most celebrated student art showcases in the United States.

A Chance to Shine

Every year, the Festival displays over 1,050 pieces of art from K-12 students across the Edmonds School District. Last year alone, artwork from students in 38 different schools —public, private, and homeschooled — filled our galleries with creativity and passion. It’s an opportunity for young artists to see their work displayed alongside their peers and experience what it feels like to be part of something bigger, Festival organizers said.

Who Can Apply?

Important eligibility requirement: Students must live within the Edmonds School District boundaries. This includes students currently enrolled in public schools, private schools within the district, or homeschooled students.

How to Get Involved

Students interested in painting, drawing, sculpture, digital art, photography, printmaking or any other medium or invited to apply. The application process is straightforward, easily accessible on the Festival website and only takes a few minutes.

Submission limits:

Elementary students (K-6): One piece per student

One piece per student Secondary students (7-12): Up to two pieces per student

This Year’s Change: There is no “School Select” category this year. The only way your student’s artwork can be displayed at the Festival is through this Open Class application. Whether they go to public school, private school or are homeschooled, everyone submits the same way.

Key Dates:

Applications Close: May 1, 2026

May 1, 2026 Notifications: May 20-22, 2026

May 20-22, 2026 Artwork Delivery Deadline: June 5, 2026

June 5, 2026 Festival: June 19-21, 2026

Ready to submit? Check out our full prospectus and apply at edmondsartsfestival.com/student-art

Recognition & Awards

Approximately 35 Top Honor Awards will be selected by professional jurors, and winning students will receive cash prizes and special recognition at the Festival. One piece will even be selected for the 2026 Student Art Poster.

The 69th Edmonds Arts Festival will take place June 19–21, 2026, at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. As one of the longest-running art festivals in the Northwest, the Festival draws more than 50,000 visitors annually and showcases juried 2D and 3D artwork from more than 400 regional artists. Works are exhibited across three galleries and are available for purchase throughout the weekend.

Every piece of artwork purchased at the Edmonds Arts Festival supports the continuation of this beloved regional event and helps fund scholarships, grants for community art projects, and public art initiatives.

For more information, visit www.EdmondsArtsFestival.com.