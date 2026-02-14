Edmonds Block Party announces 2026 music lineup

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has announced the official music lineup for the return of the Edmonds Block Party, happening Aug. 7-8, 2026 at the Civic Center Playfield. This summer celebration promises two unforgettable days of live music and community connection, the Chamber said. Two-day VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale now at an early bird rate.

Headlining the weekend is Hell’s Belles, the globally famous all-female AC/DC tribute, delivering classic rock hits that defined a generation. and Nite Wave – bringing the dance party anthems of the ’80s new wave. Main stage lineup also includes:

The Little Lies – The PNW’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute.

Queen Mother – a dazzling Queen tribute guaranteed to make you move.

Nite Wave’s Whiplash Smile – a return of Nite Wave bringing the hits of Billy Idol.

Outshined – Seattle shredders performing the hits from Soundgarden and Chris Cornell.

Nikki & The Fast Times – The Edmonds ’80s rock band.

Richard Taylor Jr. – Soulful renditions of rock, pop and R&B from a local legend.

Want a premium Block Party experience? The VIP Section includes limited seating and bistro tables for prime Main Stage viewing, plus exclusive access to a VIP bar and portable toilets. Limited space available.

Keep an eye out for announcements coming soon on food vendors and the Saturday Family Zone. One-day VIP and General Admission tickets will be on sale starting March 1.

The Edmonds Block Party is the Edmonds Chamber’s annual fundraising event, supporting year-round programming of free signature community events such as the Fourth of July Parade, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treat and the Edmonds Treelighting Ceremony. Your attendance helps the Chamber continue building a vibrant Edmonds community.

The Chamber offers special thanks to this year’s sponsors Edmonds Landing by Cogir, The Plumbing Physician and Edmonds Village Senior Living.

For more information on sponsorships and partnerships at the Edmonds Block Party, contact Geo Newland at geo@edmondschamber.com.

Two-day VIP and general admission tickets are on sale now. For full lineup details, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit edmondsblockparty.com