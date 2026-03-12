Edmonds College to host spring Lynnwood Regional Job Fair March 25

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Edmonds College, in partnership with WorkSource Everett and the City of Lynnwood, will host the Lynnwood Regional Job Fair on Wednesday, March 25, at the college’s gym (Seaview Gym 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98036). The event runs from 4-7 p.m.

Over 50 employers from Fred Hutch Cancer Center to Sound Transit, as well as health resources, courtesy of Care-a-Van, are expected to attend the job fair. Job-seekers can find out more information and register at bit.ly/4qnmkUv.

For more information, email Izzy.Sanders@edmonds.edu.