Edmonds International Women’s Day embraces giving to gain

The Edmonds Waterfront Center hosted the 8th Annual Edmonds International Women’s Day March 7. The event was centered around the international theme “Give to Gain,” which promotes generosity, collaboration and collective empowerment.

Since 1911, International Women’s Day has promoted women’s rights worldwide and aimed to increase awareness around gender equality, discrimination and collective action. Central to International Women’s Day is the key point that, according to the World Economic Forum, at the current rate of progress, achieving full gender equality will take until 2158 —about five generations from now.

Edmonds International Women’s Day was started in 2019 by Edmonds resident Alicia Crank, owner of Crank’d Up Consulting. Originally intended as a one-time event, it has since evolved into an established gathering attended by hundreds over the years and since 2025 has been sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The event, which attracted more than 300 participants, featured keynote speaker Alexandria (Lexi) Lutz, founder of Opt-Inspire, Inc. Lutz provided valuable perspectives on the significance of “giving” in ways that reflect each individual’s unique circumstances.

Savannah Powers of Ethereal Sound & Wellness facilitated a sound bath session, enabling participants to relax and experience the benefits of stillness and reflection.

Participants were given the option to select two out of four breakout sessions, each centered on the theme of “giving to gain” through service, empowering words, yoga and qigong, and women in solidarity. Facilitators and sessions included:

Aligning Impact and Meaning: How to Give and Gain through Service – Heather Fitzpatrick, organizer for Save Human Services Campaign.

Empowering Words: A Writing Workshop for International Women’s Day – Maria Montalvo, professional and leadership coach, and Marjie Bowker, co-founder and editor of Steep Stairs Press.

Movement that Matches You: A Yoga & Qigong Experience – Marie Lou Andresen, Integrative Medicine and Psychiatry Mindfulness and Meditation Movement.

Women in Solidarity During a time of Uncertainty — Podcast from EWC – Teresa Wippel, journalist and founder, president and CEO of My Neighborhood News Group; Diana Oliveros Martinez, co-founder and chief operating officer, Se Habla Media and Malou Chavez, executive director, Northwest Immigrants’ Rights Project.

This year’s Edmonds International Women’s Day event introduced the Purple Impact Award to honor a woman who has made a lasting and meaningful difference in the community. The official colors of the event — purple, green, and white — carry special meaning, with purple representing loyalty and dignity for the cause. Teresa Wippel, founder and CEO of My Neighborhood News Group, received the inaugural Edmonds International Women’s Day Purple Impact award for 2026.

Angelique Leone, vice president of the Community Foundation of Snohomish County and closing keynote speaker, encouraged attendees to step beyond their comfort zones and embrace opportunities to meet new people and explore unfamiliar places.

A happy hour event was hosted and sponsored by Jeff UNCORKED, Edmonds Village, Millers Rent All, and Off Set Cider, featuring raffle prizes.

Sponsors for the event were Edmonds Village, Edmonds Landing-by Cogir, DME CPA Group, Snohomish Foundation, Agape Care Placement Agency, LEVL, Key Bank, 1st Security Bank, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, My Neighborhood News Group, Branding Iron, Reefcombers, Se Habla Media, Daisy & Wish, and Amanda Thornton Photography.