Edmonds School Board discuss K-12 funding cuts, honor athletes and staff

The Edmonds School Board at its March 10 meeting heard Board Director Thom Garrard report about the millionaires’ state income tax being considered by the state Legislature and funding cut to some school districts statewide.

He added most mandates either failed to pass, were made optional or were amended into advisory language. One minor remaining mandate involves high school students documenting college financial aid applications, though its actual workload is unclear, he said.

While funding for school supplies and operating costs did not pass in the Senate, the sales tax exemption for certain household products – such as cleaning and school supplies – was incorporated into the millionaire income tax, Garrard said, which means school districts would be exempt from paying sales tax for these products.

However, Board President Nancy Katims and Garrard discussed the possibility of the “whole act” being invalidated by the courts, which could affect the exemption. “We need to watch that,” Katims said.

Garrard said the school budget had not yet passed, but the Legislature needed to act within two days after the millionaires tax cleared the House before budget negotiations.

On K-12 funding cuts, Garrard said they don’t affect Edmonds School District much but will affect some districts more than others. Other reductions include transition-to-kindergarten funding, Running Start and extended bus schedules.

Garrard noted the Running Start cap is unfortunate because it disadvantages less financially-resourced students who rely on earning college credits while still in high school. The bus depreciation change is mostly minor, except for a provision that withholds depreciation reimbursement on the portion of a bus purchased with federal grants, which could discourage fleet electrification efforts, he said.

“It could have been a lot worse, so we’re grateful for what we’re getting or what’s not being taken away,” Garrard said.

Superintendent Rebecca Miner said there is a broader “erosion” of public education funding in the state, estimating that from 2019 through 2027, K-12’s share of the state budget will drop from about 52% to 42%.

Garrard said advocacy for education funding cannot stop when the legislative session ends. “The entire House and half of the Senate in the state will be up for election in November, so there’s opportunities to talk to candidates and see what they’re willing to commit to,” he said.

Budget report

Regarding the January 2026 budget, Executive Director of Business and Finance Lydia Sellie told the Board that the District had collected about 38% of its annual revenue so far, which is about the same as at this time last year.

For expenditures, the District had spent nearly 90% of the budget, compared to 91% from last year. Much of these expenses come from staff salaries. Sellie said the ending fund balance for January 2026 is about $800,000 higher than December 2025. She noted she adjusted forecasts for special education because there are slightly fewer students than budgeted, but the safety net grant award for special education will likely be higher. She also factored in the district’s February transportation allocation and spread that projection across the year, even though the report they are looking at is only through January.

For enrollment, Sellie said the District saw a decrease of about 85 basic education students from December 2025 through January 2026, but the increase of 55 Running Start students and 5.5 ALE students results the net decrease of about 25 students.

“So [it’s] a little disappointing but not overly alarming,” she said, adding that the enrollment chart does not include Running Start and ALE numbers.

The full budget report is on the school board’s website.

Winter athletes, staff honored

The board honored eight student athletes and 13 Edmonds School District staff for their achievements and contributions.

Athletic Director Angie McGuire presented awards to the following athletes:

Senior Hosny El-Aarag (boys basketball) of Lynnwood High scored 28 points in an overtime win against Marysville Pilchuck , which helped the team reach the district tournament for the first time in 15 years.

Senior Ellie Noble (girls wrestling) of Lynnwood High finished in the top 12 in the state this season and will become the first female wrestler from Lynnwood to continue wrestling at the collegiate level at Washington State University.

Freshman Bruce Wolfe (boys swimming) of Mountlake Terrace High broke two Mountlake Terrace school records from the late 1970s in the 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle. He earned 18th place in the state’s 500-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Jaliyah Dyson (girls basketball) of Mountlake Terrace High earned an All-Wesco Second Team recognition and was voted team MVP and Offensive Player of the Year by her teammates.

Senior Noah Million (boys basketball) of Meadowdale High helped Meadowdale improve from a seven-win season as a freshman to a 17-win season as a senior. This season he led the team with 322 points, finishing as the 12th all-time leading scorer in Meadowdale boys basketball history and earning First Team All Wesco honors.

Senior Sofia Rodriguez (girls wrestling) of Meadowdale High continued to practice and support her teammates despite having an injury early in the season. She is a two-time district placer and a two-time state participant at the Tacoma Dome’s Mat Classic .

Senior Finley Wichers (girls basketball) of Edmonds-Woodway High helped the team reach the state tournament and, in games at Bellevue High School and later at the Tacoma Dome, she hit eight 3-pointers in each game, breaking a state tournament record for threes.

Senior Carmelo Larocca (boys wrestling) of Edmonds-Woodway High defeated a Shorewood High opponent who had defeated him in their previous three matches. Larocca then advanced to the state Mat Classic bracket at the Tacoma Dome where he faced the same opponent again in the 3A state championship match. He came back from a 5-0 score late in the second round to win 11–7 and claimed the 3A state title .

“For all of the things that went your way this season, there were a million things that didn’t, and why you’re here tonight is because you kept moving forward, and we are so incredibly proud of you,” McGuire told the athletes.

Human Resource Director Mark Roschy emceed the recognition for the following staff, including comments received in appreciation of their work:

Scott Jordan, office coordinator for custodial and warehouse, 13 years

Lorenzo Zendeja, head custodian at Scriber High and Edmonds Heights, eight years.

Penny Ebright, office manager, Brier Elementary, 15 years.

Sonia Shabgardi Matanagh, school bus driver, three years.

Ferzana (Kay) Kausar, school bus driver, nine years.

Karen Williams, paraeducator at Maplewood K-8, 11 years.

Michelle Meares – food service worker, four years.

Juliana Gunawan, assistant kitchen manager, two years.

Gene Johnson, paraeducator security, Meadowdale High, 24 years.

Jim Raymond, help desk technician, 24 years.

Targhee Haveman, office manager, Sherwood Elementary, two years.

Katt Lewis, athletics department office coordinator, eight years.

Angelica Krystal Rodriquez, paraeducator, Chase Lake Elementary, three years.

In other agenda items, the Board:

Approved the regular school board business meeting dates for the 2026-27 school year.

Authorized a contract award to Cornerstone General Contractors as for the Westgate Elementary replacement project.

Accepted the completed contract for Districtwide security upgrades to direct digital control systems.

The entire meeting can be viewed on the School Board’s website.