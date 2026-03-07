Edmonds School Board to recognize HS winter sports athletes, support staff March 12

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its March 12 meeting will recognize outstanding winter athletes from each high school and all Edmonds Educational Support Team members.

The Board will also hear a budget report for January 2026 and review the following agenda items:

The 2026-27 school year meeting calendar, a construction contract for the Westgate Elementary School replacement project and updates to board policies.

A completed contract for Districtwide security upgrades to direct digital control systems, intended to strengthen network security.

A board policy on construction financing and board policy on debt management.

Board Director Thom Garrard will give a Legislative update.

View the meeting agenda here.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.