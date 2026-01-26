Edmonds School Board to review 2025 graduation rates Jan. 27

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Edmonds School Board at its Jan. 27 meeting is scheduled to review graduation rates, consider extending the allowable terms for real estate leases and review other district policies.

The meeting will begin with a presentation on graduation rates for the Class of 2025. The Board will also hear a financial report for November 2025.

Under unfinished business, directors are set to vote on proposed changes to policy governing the rental, sale or lease of district real property. The proposed change would allow the district to enter into lease agreements for up to 10 years under certain conditions, an increase from the current five-year maximum.

The Board will also have a first reading of proposed changes to its policy on expense claim certification. The proposed updates include language changes to help clarify auditing. Finally, the meeting will end with a legislative report, keeping the Board up to date on education matters in the 2026 state legislative session.

View the meeting agenda here.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

