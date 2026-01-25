Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for December 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Edmonds Heights K-12



Jacen Hagman

I have been at Edmonds Heights since 1st grade. In that time I have received a second degree black belt through the martial arts program which makes me the highest ranking (student) martial artist at the school. I am also in my third year of the guitar building program in which I am head T.A. I am currently in my second year of running start and will be graduating from North Seattle College with my Associative Arts degree next year.



Daphne Lynch

I am so grateful to be nominated for student of the month! I’ve really enjoyed working as a student leader in our costume department these past few years and growing both my communication and sewing skills! While in class, or in the theater wing, I always try to be kind, courteous, and open to learning new things, along with being dedicated to the things I’m passionate about. I’ve also had the amazing opportunity to take our guitar building class this year, which is a unique and wonderful experience that I think more schools should offer! I’m looking forward to the rest of my senior year!

Scriber Lake High



Kaisuke DiPippo

I have displayed a commitment to my education and have stood out academically to my teachers and they wish me to be recognized for this in the best way possible.

Lynnwood High



Jonathan Flores

I am deeply grateful to be recognized as a student of the Month. I work hard to keep my grades high by staying organized, seeking help when needed, and pushing myself into challenging courses. I make a point to cheer up my peers offering encouragement, tutoring, and a friendly presence and I genuinely enjoy volunteering and supporting community events. This combination of academic dedication, kindness, and service reflects what I value most and why this honor means so much to me.

Mariangel Villagrana Lopez

Meadowdale High



Ajaxx Pruett

I think I was chosen as Student of the Month because of how involved I am in our theater program and how much it means to me. I am the president of our drama club, the sound crew head, and the stage manager for both productions this year, and I’ve spent well over 100 hours this semester helping rehearsals and shows run smoothly. Theater is where I’ve learned how to be responsible, work as part of a team, and step up as a leader. I’m really thankful to Mr. Hamilton for believing in me and trusting me with these leadership opportunities. His support has helped me grow more confident and proud of the work I do for our school.



Rainier Gonzalez

One true thing about me is that I never get into altercations with anybody, and I don’t get in their faces in ways that could hurt them or the people around them. The same goes for teachers I don’t disrespect them or do things to make them upset. I just stay in my own bubble and don’t say much until spoken to. Another big factor is that I do what I’m supposed to do, like my schoolwork, and turn in most of my work on time, which helps keep my grades up. Overall, I stay in my own space and do the things I need to do to keep going straight.

Mountlake Terrace High



Adam Esayas

I run events at Mountlake Terrace High School as apart of the Associated Student Body. Planned our Lip Dub. Planned, MCed, and hosted charity basketball and volleyball tournaments that raised money for our Food Drive. Help plan assemblies. Also, I am the president of our Black Student Union. I try to listen to everybody at our school, and I want to make sure every single student is happy, has a voice, and is represented.



Ryan Pineda

Edmonds-Woodway High



Scarlett Lou

Thank you to the EW staff for selecting me as a December Student of the Month! I’m a full IB diploma senior and cellist in the Philharmonic Orchestra at Woodway. Outside of school, I’m an advocate for AANHPI history inclusion in WA K-12 curriculum. This includes being a policy advocate for PSSB 5574 and a co-author of the children’s book, Mia’s Family Tree: Leaves of Legacy. I look forward to improving my communities for the rest of my senior year and beyond!



Ellington Sadler

I would like to sincerely thank the community at Edmonds-Woodway for selecting me as a Student of the Month for December. I am so grateful to my amazing teachers and peers who have supported me through my journey over the last four years. My time at EWHS has taught me how important it is to prioritize building my community and finding those who inspire me to do my best all the time. I am thankful for the incredible people that I get to see every day, who make the hard exams and early TOK mornings feel easier. The hard parts of my classes make the interesting discussions and extra-curricular activities that much more fun. Thank you again to everyone who has been a part of my journey, and for the honor of Student of the Month!