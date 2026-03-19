Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for February 2026

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Edmonds-Woodway High



Christian Ochoa Corona

I feel that I go up and above when it comes to taking on extra projects- especially those that benefit the school community.

I ran a coffee shop for staff- independent of receiving credit for this endeavor. I lend myself to being a school leader, assist with boys soccer as an interpreter, and support sports medicine. In each of these instances, I feel that I go beyond the minimum and naturally want to give beyond and that is what makes me unique!



Kade Van Ausdal

My name is Kade Van Ausdal, and I have been both a competitive cheerleader and a cheerleader at Edmonds-Woodway for the last 3 years. Creating bonds and learning about the people I am surrounded by has always been important to me, and I always try to make a difference in someone’s life. Helping others has always been a priority in my life, and I always make sure to create a safe space for anyone in need.

Scriber Lake High



Christian Carnley

I believe I was possibly voted Student of the Month for my initiative to take up a leadership role in the school, to try to help others with any hardships, social or academic, to connect with my teachers and staff, and try to improve our Scriber Lake community as best as I can. I truly love this school and the people that attend, I wouldn’t have been able to get this far without Scriber and its ever growing community. I hope to see more connections throughout our community, and I hope to see smiles on everyone’s face. And I must thank the staff here at Scriber for their infinite patience and their will to help children that never quite felt at home. Thank you Scriber Lake High School.

Edmonds eLearning Academy



Haydn Williams

I’m a senior at Edmonds eLearning. This school format has given me the opportunity to learn and practice many important skills such as managing my own schedule and exercising self motivation. Outside of school, I’m an Irish dancer, and I’ve competed at the National Championship seven times and the World Championship five times. I’m also a drummer and music producer, and in my free time I play trading card games. I’d like to thank the teachers and staff at Edmonds eLearning. Everyone I have interacted with here has been kind, supportive, and overall great people.

Meadowdale High



Jerico Magat

I am honored to be recognized as February Student of the Month. Academically, I maintain a 3.8 GPA while taking multiple AP and college-level courses, and I strive to challenge myself to grow and learn every day. Beyond the classroom, I am also deeply involved in leadership and extracurricular activities such as being a Peer Mediator and participating in DECA as a state competitor. As a varsity swimmer for the past 3 years, I’ve learned the value of discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. Additionally, I contribute to my school community as a yearbook editor and a member of the National Honor Society. I aim to set a positive example through both dedication and kindness, encouraging peers to pursue excellence while fostering an inclusive and supportive environment.



​Fana Andualem

There are so many amazing students at Meadowdale, so I am very grateful (and surprised) to have been selected as Student of the Month. The best reasoning I can come up with is that I’m a dedicated Maverick with much love for my school! I put lots of effort into my schoolwork, but also our school as a whole through my involvement in a variety of student body groups. I serve as ASB secretary and am a member of the leadership for our East African Union and Red Cross Club. What I think sets me apart most is my effort toward leading by example, showing people that it’s ok to put yourself out there and make the most of every situation, even if that means constantly embarrassing myself publicly…

Thank you to the MHS staff for all your support and for selecting me as Student of the Month!

Edmonds Heights K-12



Timothy LaRose

I am a diligent student at Edmonds Heights and a Running Start student at Edmonds College, and will be graduating with an Associate’s in Science. I am the Team Captain of Edmonds Heights FTC robotics team Aftershock 9880, and this year led the team to advance to the WA State Championship where we earned 1st place Sustain Award, advancing us to an out-of-state Premier Event. I am an aspiring Mechatronics, Robotics, or Mechanical engineer.



Christana Leyton

I am currently enrolled in EHK-12 as well as doing full time running start. This coming quarter, once complete I will be graduating with my diploma and my associates degree in business. After which I will be transferring to WSU to complete my bachelors degree in the next two years.

Lynnwood High



Jalen Brady

I have been working hard all throughout high school on keeping my grades up with the intention of going to college. My leadership qualities have improved over the years through training in leadership class and being a part of the school’s ASB team. Being a three sport athlete, team captain, and dedicated student have all shaped who I am as a person through learning and improvement.



Kristi Yun

I played volleyball at LHS for 4 years, and I was a captain my senior year. I have a 3.97 GPA with several AP and honors classes, and I’m currently in ASL Club. I also take photos for both sports and my friends, enjoying photography as a hobby. I feel like I am very intellectually curious, asking my teachers questions and doing digging myself when I want to gain a deeper understanding on a topic. Besides my education, I value my social life, having learned to balance my priorities, and thrive on the idea of becoming knowledgeable. I was nominated as Homecoming Queen my senior year, and I’m very grateful for the opportunities I have received!

Mountlake Terrace High



Charli Gilchrist

I would like to think I was chosen as student of the month because of my dedication to leaving a positive impact on the school with my art. I am the Creative Director and Design Editor in HSM and an actor in the MTHS Theater department. I recently won a superior award at Regional Thespians and now will be going to State Thespians, as well as WJEA state for journalism! I try to show up every day with the hope of helping others and leaving my mark on the school before graduation. Juggling extracurricular activities, painting murals, and writing music with my regular coursework can be a challenge, but it’s totally worth it. Both in and out of school, I try my best to connect and make a difference in whatever ways I can.



Dewey Jones

I have taken part in several extracurriculars during my time at Terrace. I served as the Business Manager for the Hawkeye newspaper, helping advertise and fundraise for the program. I also competed in the shot put and discus events for the Terrace Track & Field team. I also am the Public Relations Manager for the MTHS Esports team, as well as a player in multiple games. I’m proud to have been involved with building, operating, or otherwise helping run these programs. I always do my best to help those around me grow, and become their best selves, especially in my time in the Track & Field and Esports programs. I hope that I’ve left a positive impact on the school, and can continue to help those around me grow this year and onwards.