Edmonds School District open houses in March, May to focus on possible boundary changes

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Edmonds School District is hosting open houses in March and May to provide feedback on the work of the District’s Boundary Review Committee.

The committee is reviewing school attendance boundaries to support three upcoming changes:

Opening a new middle school in fall 2028. Moving from K–6 elementary schools to K–5, with 6th grade moving to middle school. Balancing enrollment across schools to better distribute staffing and resources.



The Boundary Review Committee has met twice so far. The first meeting focused on reviewing data and guiding principles. At the second meeting, members reviewed initial draft boundary revisions for K–5 and 6–8 schools as a starting point for discussion. The committee is led by technical consultant FLO Analytics.

Families and community members are invited to provide feedback at two open houses, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 16 and May 18. Both will be held at Meadowdale Middle School, 6500 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The committee will continue meeting this semester before submitting a final recommendation for the Superintendent and School Board to consider.

All are welcome to follow the process and participate. Updates and meeting materials are available on the Boundary Review Committee webpage.