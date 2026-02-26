Edmonds Schools Foundation hosting Day of Impact fundraiser March 6

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Foundation for Edmonds School District is hosting the Unlock Education: Keys to Success Day of Impact fundraiser Friday, March 6 at the Embassy Suites Lynnwood, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You have two options to support Foundation programs that benefit students and staff in the Edmonds School District:

Breakfast at 7 a.m.

Appetizers and cocktails at 4 p.m.

Learn more, donate and buy tickets to the event here.