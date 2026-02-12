Edmonds Waterfront Center unveils lineup for 8th annual Edmonds International Women’s Day

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center has announced the full program for the 8th Annual Edmonds International Women’s Day, set for Saturday, March 7. This year’s theme, “Give to Gain,” celebrates generosity, collaboration and the extraordinary impact that women create when they invest in one another and their communities.

The event will include brunch, keynote presentations, dynamic breakout sessions, meaningful networking and a hosted Happy Hour, all designed to inspire connection, purpose and collective action, the Waterfront Center said.

Brunch + Opening Keynote

The Ripple Effect: How Small Acts of Service Create Massive Gain

Featuring Alexandria “Lexi” Lutz, founder of Opt Inspire, Inc. and senior corporate counsel at Nordstrom

Lutz will open the day with a compelling keynote on how everyday acts of service can spark powerful transformation. Drawing on her leadership in digital safety, privacy and AI, she will share how knowledge, generosity and community support create meaningful and lasting impact.

Breakout sessions: Attendees will choose two of the four topics offered

Aligning Impact and Meaning: How to Give and Gain Through Service

Facilitator: Heather Fitzpatrick

Empowering Words: A Writing Workshop for International Women's Day

Facilitators: Maria Montalvo & Marjie Bowker

Movement That Matches You: A Yoga & Qigong Experience

Facilitator: Marie Lou Andresen, MD

Women in Solidarity During a Time of Uncertainty — Podcast from EWC

Facilitators: Teresa Wippel & Diana Oliveros Martinez

Closing keynote

Angelique Leone, vice president, Community Foundation of Snohomish County

Angelique Leone will close the program with reflections drawn from more than three decades of nonprofit leadership, philanthropy advising and community problem-solving. Her message will highlight how generosity enriches both the giver and the broader community, reinforcing the event’s central theme: When women thrive, we all rise.

Event details

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Location: Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds

Tickets: Edmonds International Women’s Day 2026 Tickets, Sat, Mar 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite